Nucor Corporation [NUE] Revenue clocked in at $20.55 billion, down -15.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] price surged by 1.76 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Nucor Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2020.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings of $108.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $20.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $386.5 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

A sum of 2763977 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. Nucor Corporation shares reached a high of $47.66 and dropped to a low of $46.44 until finishing in the latest session at $47.46.

The one-year NUE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.7. The average equity rating for NUE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $41, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NUE stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NUE shares from 45 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

NUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.28 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.24, while it was recorded at 46.22 for the last single week of trading, and 44.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nucor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +11.86. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 13.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.21. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $47,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

NUE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nucor Corporation posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to -5.39%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,921 million, or 77.90% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,544,529, which is approximately -5.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.0 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -6.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 19,271,469 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 18,566,134 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 192,281,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,119,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,454,321 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,557,355 shares during the same period.