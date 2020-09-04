Navistar International Corporation [NAV] Is Currently 5.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Navistar International Corporation [NYSE: NAV] jumped around 1.88 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.28 at the close of the session, up 5.63%. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Navistar To Announce Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced it will report its fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The company will host a conference call and present via live webcast its fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, September 9 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central). Speakers on the webcast will include Persio Lisboa, President and Chief Executive Officer and Walter Borst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, among other company leaders.

Navistar International Corporation stock is now 21.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAV Stock saw the intraday high of $36.00 and lowest of $32.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.00, which means current price is +135.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 628.07K shares, NAV reached a trading volume of 2465330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navistar International Corporation [NAV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAV shares is $32.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Navistar International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Navistar International Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navistar International Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NAV stock performed recently?

Navistar International Corporation [NAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, NAV shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.45 for Navistar International Corporation [NAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.09, while it was recorded at 33.18 for the last single week of trading, and 28.27 for the last 200 days.

Navistar International Corporation [NAV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navistar International Corporation [NAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.83. Navistar International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for NAV is now 50.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.43. Additionally, NAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 354.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navistar International Corporation [NAV] managed to generate an average of $16,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Navistar International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Navistar International Corporation [NAV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navistar International Corporation posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navistar International Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Navistar International Corporation [NAV]

There are presently around $2,741 million, or 78.50% of NAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAV stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 16,729,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,225,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.42 million in NAV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $166.65 million in NAV stock with ownership of nearly -2.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navistar International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Navistar International Corporation [NYSE:NAV] by around 7,847,557 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 7,360,996 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 62,478,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,687,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,800,075 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,480,995 shares during the same period.