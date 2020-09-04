Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $143.02 billion, up 46.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] gained 1.93% on the last trading session, reaching $231.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Mayor Turner and Microsoft expand digital alliance with the city of Houston.

Tech company will invest in workforce development as part of “accelerate” initiative and support Houston’s innovation district at The Ion.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Monday that the city of Houston has expanded its groundbreaking digital alliance with Microsoft to innovate in big data, artificial intelligence and the digital economy. Microsoft brings to Houston “Accelerate,” a new program designed to address economic recovery through skilling both underserved communities and re-skilling the many Americans impacted by COVID-19.

Microsoft Corporation represents 7.58 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1735.20 billion with the latest information. MSFT stock price has been found in the range of $227.35 to $232.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.33M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 33975463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $226.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $200 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $212 to $235, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock. On July 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 220 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 57.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.73 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.25, while it was recorded at 227.99 for the last single week of trading, and 178.71 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.03 and a Gross Margin at +67.78. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.06.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,252,383 million, or 72.90% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 632,013,255, which is approximately -1.275% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 521,841,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.88 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $72.87 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,605 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 130,258,533 shares. Additionally, 1,855 investors decreased positions by around 193,579,428 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 5,082,519,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,406,357,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,380,460 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 8,290,637 shares during the same period.