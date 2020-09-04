Market cap of Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX] reaches 92.33M – now what?

Unum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: UMRX] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.55 during the day while it closed the day at $2.50. The company report on August 31, 2020 that SOTIO Acquires Rights to BOXR CAR-T Platform and Products from Unum Therapeutics.

SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced that it has acquired the rights to Unum Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: UMRX) BOXR cell therapy platform and BOXR lead programs to develop novel T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The proprietary Bolt-on Chimeric Receptor technology incorporates novel transgenes to enhance T cell function in the solid tumor microenvironment.

SOTIO will build on Unum’s R&D data, its team and a portion of its laboratory and manufacturing facility to create an R&D Center of Excellence for T cell therapies in Cambridge, MA. SOTIO aims to develop multiple enhanced Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors based on the BOXR technology. The lead program, BOXR1030 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and other solid tumors, is expected to initiate first clinical studies in 2021.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -10.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UMRX stock has inclined by 331.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 356.04% and gained 247.13% year-on date.

The market cap for UMRX stock reached $92.33 million, with 31.11 million shares outstanding and 27.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, UMRX reached a trading volume of 1356488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UMRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03.

UMRX stock trade performance evaluation

Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.07. With this latest performance, UMRX shares dropped by -11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 356.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 1.06 for the last 200 days.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unum Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMRX.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 26.50% of UMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMRX stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 3,361,535, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 1,795,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.49 million in UMRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.98 million in UMRX stock with ownership of nearly 351.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:UMRX] by around 1,326,275 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 425,408 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,343,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,095,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMRX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,363 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 245,095 shares during the same period.