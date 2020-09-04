Friday, September 4, 2020
Market cap of Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] reaches 647.07M – now what?

By Misty Lee

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] gained 0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $5.32 price per share at the time.

Community Health Systems Inc. represents 114.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $647.07 million with the latest information. CYH stock price has been found in the range of $5.17 to $5.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CYH reached a trading volume of 1351924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $4.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on CYH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CYH stock

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +6.84. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.11.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.74. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 118.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of -$8,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Community Health Systems Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $592 million, or 89.60% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD with ownership of 27,484,473, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,482,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.69 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.52 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 11.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 4,534,514 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 8,448,591 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 98,383,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,366,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 900,391 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,389,320 shares during the same period.

