Market Analysts see DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gaining to $210. Time to buy?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] traded at a low on 09/03/20, posting a -8.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $242.01. The company report on September 3, 2020 that DocuSign promotes Sheridan to lead international and welcomes Gaylor as new CFO.

As part of its Agreement Cloud strategy to automate the agreement process for companies of all sizes around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today promoted chief financial officer Michael Sheridan to President of International, and announced board member and audit committee chair Cynthia Gaylor as the new CFO. The company also appointed Teresa Briggs and James Beer to its board of directors.

After more than five years as CFO, Sheridan will now focus on driving growth in DocuSign’s $200+ million business outside the United States. The move reflects the vast commercial and consumer potential the company sees in international markets, which today account for over half its total addressable market, yet less than 20% of its total revenue.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30469240 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocuSign Inc. stands at 10.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.06%.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $44.31 billion, with 182.98 million shares outstanding and 170.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 30469240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $191.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DOCU stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DOCU shares from 67 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 16.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 84.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 963.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.68. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 188.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 423.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.74 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.20, while it was recorded at 242.84 for the last single week of trading, and 122.96 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at +73.79. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.39.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -17.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.70. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$53,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 31.20%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $34,534 million, or 79.10% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,254,753, which is approximately -17.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,953,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.41 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 13.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 22,769,344 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 26,146,959 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 93,778,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,694,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 239 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,023,926 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,601,470 shares during the same period.