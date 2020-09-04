Market Analysts see Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gaining to $174. Time to buy?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.68%. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Digital Realty Adds Colocation Capabilities in Toronto as City Emerges as a Key Strategic Tech Hub in North America.

More than 6,000 square foot colocation expansion will help businesses accelerate their digital transformation in the Toronto market.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the expansion of its One Century Place facility, a major regional connectivity hub in greater Toronto, bringing online additional colocation capacity to meet the area’s growing networking needs. As more technology and data-centric businesses move or scale in the region, facilities like One Century Place are key to providing customers the flexibility and performance needed to realize their digital ambitions.

Over the last 12 months, DLR stock rose by 22.58%. The one-year Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.81. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.54 billion, with 267.57 million shares outstanding and 267.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, DLR stock reached a trading volume of 2040658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $147.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLR in the course of the last twelve months was 11537.60.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.77, while it was recorded at 154.44 for the last single week of trading, and 135.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.74 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.20.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.28. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $374,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

DLR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 16.66%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,025 million, or 89.95% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,288,336, which is approximately 8.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 24,111,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.69 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 24,845,891 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 24,433,303 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 228,304,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,583,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,284,908 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,368,665 shares during the same period.