Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] Is Currently 5.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIND] closed the trading session at $10.88 on 09/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.33, while the highest price level was $11.40. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Lindblad Expeditions Raises $85 Million to Enhance Financial Flexibility and Support Long-Term Growth.

– MSD Partners and Durable Capital lead private placement of convertible preferred stock to further boost cash reserves to support current operations and potential future growth opportunities.

– Lindblad plans to resume operations as soon as possible, but this capital raise is expected to support the Company’s liquidity needs through 2021, even in the event of an extended Covid-related shutdown.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.46 percent and weekly performance of 19.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 392.20K shares, LIND reached to a volume of 1387087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIND shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $6, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on LIND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

LIND stock trade performance evaluation

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.17. With this latest performance, LIND shares gained by 45.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.97 for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.96, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.68 and a Gross Margin at +43.93. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for LIND is now 9.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.09. Additionally, LIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] managed to generate an average of $25,158 per employee.Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -104.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $272 million, or 50.40% of LIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIND stocks are: VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 4,923,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,913,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.82 million in LIND stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $18.8 million in LIND stock with ownership of nearly 1.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LIND] by around 3,582,363 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,127,916 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,287,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,998,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIND stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,860 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,196,706 shares during the same period.