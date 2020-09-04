Friday, September 4, 2020
type here...
Companies

Jefferies slashes price target on Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] – find out why.

By Misty Lee

Must read

Industry

Savara Inc. [SVRA] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $6

Brandon Evans - 0
Savara Inc. surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.45 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Revenue clocked in at $13.85 billion, up 106.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. price plunged by -0.51 percent to reach at -$0.24. A sum of 1718844 shares traded at recent session...
Read more
Finance

CFRA Upgrade eBay Inc. [EBAY]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
eBay Inc. loss -3.62% or -2.04 points to close at $54.27 with a heavy trading volume of 12401730 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Market

Evercore ISI lifts Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.65 during the day...
Read more

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $0.57.

A sum of 1130184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. Sealed Air Corporation shares reached a high of $40.93 and dropped to a low of $39.68 until finishing in the latest session at $40.83.

The one-year SEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.05. The average equity rating for SEE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $43 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sealed Air Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on SEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SEE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, SEE shares gained by 11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.29, while it was recorded at 40.39 for the last single week of trading, and 33.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sealed Air Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.14 and a Gross Margin at +31.99. Sealed Air Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.12.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 19.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.08. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] managed to generate an average of $17,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sealed Air Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SEE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sealed Air Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corporation go to 6.45%.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,940 million, or 94.10% of SEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,485,865, which is approximately -1.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,339,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $585.47 million in SEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $438.75 million in SEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sealed Air Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE] by around 15,642,602 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 14,391,804 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 115,456,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,490,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,878,832 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 640,436 shares during the same period.

Previous articleWolfe Research lifts Discover Financial Services [DFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleCraig Hallum Resumed Zix Corporation [ZIXI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

More articles

Companies

why Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $305.39

Edison Baldwin - 0
Biogen Inc. jumped around 5.85 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $285.60 at the close of the session, up 2.09%. The company...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gaining to $174. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] fell -25.27% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Tenet Healthcare Corporation gained 0.85% or 0.24 points to close at $28.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1158028 shares. It opened the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

why Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $305.39

Edison Baldwin - 0
Biogen Inc. jumped around 5.85 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $285.60 at the close of the session, up 2.09%. The company...
Read more
Market

Yelp Inc. [YELP] Stock trading around $23.16 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Yelp Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX] reaches 92.33M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Unum Therapeutics Inc. surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.55 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Craig Hallum Resumed Zix Corporation [ZIXI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zix Corporation traded at a high on 09/02/20, posting a 0.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.19. The results...
Read more
Companies

Jefferies slashes price target on Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Sealed Air Corporation price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $0.57. A sum of 1130184 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

why Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $305.39

Edison Baldwin - 0
Biogen Inc. jumped around 5.85 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $285.60 at the close of the session, up 2.09%. The company...
Read more
Market

Yelp Inc. [YELP] Stock trading around $23.16 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Yelp Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.39% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

Popular Category