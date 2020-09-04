Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] moved down -2.33: Why It’s Important

Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE: GRAF] slipped around -0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.90 at the close of the session, down -2.33%. The company report on September 3, 2020 that Velodyne to Attend Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference.

Graf Industrial Corp. (“GRAF”) (NYSE: GRAF, GRAF.U, GRAF WS), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne” or the “Company”), with which GRAF expects to consummate its previously announced business combination, will attend Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference which will be held on September 8-10, 2020. Velodyne is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 10. Attending from Velodyne are CEO Anand Gopalan and CFO Drew Hamer, along with James Graf, Founder and CEO of GRAF. The presentation for such meetings is available and posted on the Velodyne website at https://s24.q4cdn.com/384053642/files/doc_downloads/2020/09/01/v2/GRAF_Velodyne-_Q2-2020-Update-Presentation.pdf.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005494/en/.

Graf Industrial Corp. stock is now 134.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRAF Stock saw the intraday high of $26.24 and lowest of $21.5001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.65, which means current price is +142.15% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, GRAF reached a trading volume of 2273177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graf Industrial Corp. is set at 1.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has GRAF stock performed recently?

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.61. With this latest performance, GRAF shares gained by 68.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.19 for Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.26, while it was recorded at 22.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.07 for the last 200 days.

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GRAF is now -0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] managed to generate an average of -$6,961,465 per employee.Graf Industrial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]

There are presently around $285 million, or 96.21% of GRAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAF stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,928,170, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 5.86% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 2,525,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.35 million in GRAF stocks shares; and OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $43.26 million in GRAF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE:GRAF] by around 1,693,114 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 13,057,079 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,831,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,919,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAF stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,612,858 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 10,722,862 shares during the same period.