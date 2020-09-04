For Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO], JP Morgan sees a rise to $460. What next?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] surged by $7.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $441.96 during the day while it closed the day at $441.06. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Thermo Fisher Scientific to Host Virtual Analyst Meeting.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will host a virtual Analyst Meeting on Thursday, September 10, 2020, starting at 9:00 a.m. and expected to conclude by 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

The virtual format will feature presentations by members of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s senior management team, to include an update on business conditions, and conclude with a Q&A session.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock has also gained 3.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMO stock has inclined by 26.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.96% and gained 35.77% year-on date.

The market cap for TMO stock reached $172.86 billion, with 395.00 million shares outstanding and 394.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, TMO reached a trading volume of 1219623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $441.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $383 to $415, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TMO stock. On April 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TMO shares from 341 to 383.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 8.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 43.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

TMO stock trade performance evaluation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, TMO shares gained by 6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.15 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 402.29, while it was recorded at 429.76 for the last single week of trading, and 342.68 for the last 200 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +44.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.47.

Return on Total Capital for TMO is now 8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.31. Additionally, TMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] managed to generate an average of $49,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. posted 2.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 12.00%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $155,939 million, or 91.50% of TMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,536,018, which is approximately -1.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,955,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.77 billion in TMO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.31 billion in TMO stock with ownership of nearly -1.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 786 institutional holders increased their position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO] by around 15,915,590 shares. Additionally, 823 investors decreased positions by around 14,315,859 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 323,323,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,555,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMO stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,482,895 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,928 shares during the same period.