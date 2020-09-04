Five Below Inc. [FIVE] Is Currently 8.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] gained 8.61% or 10.08 points to close at $127.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3883522 shares. The company report on September 2, 2020 that Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Reopened chain and opened 63 new stores.

Reopened period comparable sales increased approximately 6%.

It opened the trading session at $128.66, the shares rose to $129.50 and dropped to $121.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FIVE points out that the company has recorded 31.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -167.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, FIVE reached to a volume of 3883522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Five Below Inc. [FIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $124.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $108, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on FIVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

Trading performance analysis for FIVE stock

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.97. With this latest performance, FIVE shares gained by 19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.69 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.69, while it was recorded at 116.07 for the last single week of trading, and 103.71 for the last 200 days.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +33.52. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Total Capital for FIVE is now 19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.79. Additionally, FIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] managed to generate an average of $10,546 per employee.Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five Below Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 14.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Five Below Inc. [FIVE]

There are presently around $7,755 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,106,660, which is approximately -0.789% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,940,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $628.26 million in FIVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $508.64 million in FIVE stock with ownership of nearly 24.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Below Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE] by around 9,953,287 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 8,013,305 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 43,018,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,985,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,487,857 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,461,539 shares during the same period.