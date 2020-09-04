Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] Stock trading around $11.30 per share: What’s Next?

Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.12%.

Over the last 12 months, DLTH stock rose by 27.11%. The one-year Duluth Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -69.42. The average equity rating for DLTH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $354.93 million, with 32.37 million shares outstanding and 19.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 374.30K shares, DLTH stock reached a trading volume of 1287254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTH shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Duluth Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Duluth Holdings Inc. stock. On March 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for DLTH shares from 30 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duluth Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

DLTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.12. With this latest performance, DLTH shares gained by 47.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.05 for Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.90, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duluth Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +49.48. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for DLTH is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.37. Additionally, DLTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] managed to generate an average of $6,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 127.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Duluth Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

DLTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duluth Holdings Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duluth Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Duluth Holdings Inc. [DLTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82 million, or 26.70% of DLTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 921,764, which is approximately 13.247% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 617,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 million in DLTH stocks shares; and HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $5.06 million in DLTH stock with ownership of nearly -28.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duluth Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Duluth Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTH] by around 1,030,136 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,658,370 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,598,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,287,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTH stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 379,126 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,569,282 shares during the same period.