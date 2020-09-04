Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] moved down -1.82: Why It’s Important

Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX: LODE] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.14 during the day while it closed the day at $1.08. The company report on September 2, 2020 that Comstock Mining Contracts to Lease and Sell Daney Ranch for $2.7 Million; Positions Strategic Drilling Services for the Dayton Resource Area and Spring Valley Exploration Targets.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE American: LODE) announced that it has contracted to lease and sell one of its three major non-mining assets, the Daney Ranch property, located near Dayton, Nevada, for a purchase price of at least $2.7 million. The Company entered into an agreement with the owner of an established exploration and mine development drilling services company, to lease the facility for $9,000 per month, for up to 24 months, and the assumption of all maintenance, upgrades and repairs as the responsibility of the lessor. If the transaction closes within two years, the lease payments are creditable to the purchase price. If not, the lease payments increase to $10,000 for a third year, and prior payments no longer apply to the $2.7 million purchase price.

Comstock Mining Inc. stock has also loss -1.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LODE stock has inclined by 83.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 116.61% and gained 144.68% year-on date.

The market cap for LODE stock reached $33.73 million, with 28.25 million shares outstanding and 25.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, LODE reached a trading volume of 1038103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for Comstock Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2012, representing the official price target for Comstock Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Mining Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LODE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

LODE stock trade performance evaluation

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, LODE shares gained by 35.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LODE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8959, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6202 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2975.22 and a Gross Margin at -1134.13. Comstock Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2118.28.

Return on Total Capital for LODE is now -22.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.50. Additionally, LODE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] managed to generate an average of -$380,510 per employee.Comstock Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.00% of LODE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LODE stocks are: VAN DEN BERG MANAGEMENT I, INC with ownership of 336,832, which is approximately -60.171% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC, holding 106,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in LODE stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.1 million in LODE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX:LODE] by around 198,707 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 510,104 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 133,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 842,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LODE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,032 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 938 shares during the same period.