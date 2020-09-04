Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain 113.59% so far this year. What now?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] traded at a low on 09/03/20, posting a -11.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $61.94. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pet parents, today announced it will report fiscal second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Thursday, September 10, 2020Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 10147475Live Call: 1-866-270-1533 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0797 (International)Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International)(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on September 17, 2020)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7054089 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chewy Inc. stands at 9.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.85%.

The market cap for CHWY stock reached $23.69 billion, with 401.41 million shares outstanding and 60.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 7054089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $52.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cleveland Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $45, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CHWY stock. On June 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CHWY shares from 53 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42.

How has CHWY stock performed recently?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.64, while it was recorded at 64.45 for the last single week of trading, and 38.86 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.60. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.58.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -90.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY.

Insider trade positions for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $24,721 million, or 97.30% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 319,482,760, which is approximately -4.61% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 24,255,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $331.22 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 3.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 27,803,974 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 28,586,460 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 342,726,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,117,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,178,080 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,938,261 shares during the same period.