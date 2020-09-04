BofA Securities lifts Packaging Corporation of America [PKG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Packaging Corporation of America [NYSE: PKG] loss -1.11% on the last trading session, reaching $105.95 price per share at the time.

Packaging Corporation of America represents 94.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.03 billion with the latest information. PKG stock price has been found in the range of $104.09 to $108.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 760.73K shares, PKG reached a trading volume of 1172617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Packaging Corporation of America [PKG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PKG shares is $101.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PKG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Packaging Corporation of America shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Packaging Corporation of America stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on PKG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Packaging Corporation of America is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PKG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PKG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for PKG stock

Packaging Corporation of America [PKG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, PKG shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PKG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for Packaging Corporation of America [PKG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.93, while it was recorded at 104.16 for the last single week of trading, and 99.28 for the last 200 days.

Packaging Corporation of America [PKG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Packaging Corporation of America [PKG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.50 and a Gross Margin at +23.61. Packaging Corporation of America’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.92.

Return on Total Capital for PKG is now 19.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Packaging Corporation of America [PKG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.04. Additionally, PKG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Packaging Corporation of America [PKG] managed to generate an average of $44,594 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Packaging Corporation of America’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Packaging Corporation of America [PKG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Packaging Corporation of America posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PKG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Packaging Corporation of America go to -10.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Packaging Corporation of America [PKG]

There are presently around $9,121 million, or 96.30% of PKG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PKG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,004,117, which is approximately -2.625% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 8,771,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $929.3 million in PKG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $851.19 million in PKG stock with ownership of nearly -9.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Packaging Corporation of America stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Packaging Corporation of America [NYSE:PKG] by around 7,131,887 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 6,703,265 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 72,253,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,089,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PKG stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 543,237 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,118,521 shares during the same period.