Barclays slashes price target on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] – find out why.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: GIII] traded at a low on 09/03/20, posting a -0.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.59. The company report on August 27, 2020 that G-III Apparel Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.g-iii.com the “Events & Presentations” section. To access the call, dial toll-free 1-833-423-0487 or 1-918-922-2381 (international). The pass code is 5587275.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1096295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at 7.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.91%.

The market cap for GIII stock reached $531.63 million, with 48.03 million shares outstanding and 42.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, GIII reached a trading volume of 1096295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIII shares is $17.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIII stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on GIII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIII in the course of the last twelve months was 4.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, GIII shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 17.57 for the last 200 days.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +34.15. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for GIII is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.98. Additionally, GIII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] managed to generate an average of $17,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. go to -2.30%.

Insider trade positions for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]

There are presently around $548 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,859,147, which is approximately -0.308% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,300,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.85 million in GIII stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $44.85 million in GIII stock with ownership of nearly -3.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:GIII] by around 8,666,486 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 8,868,116 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 29,777,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,311,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIII stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 935,966 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,463,401 shares during the same period.