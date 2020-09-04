Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] is 28.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: AGTC] traded at a high on 09/03/20, posting a 13.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.82. The company report on September 3, 2020 that AGTC to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company focused on developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual conferences:.

A live audio webcast of the presentation at the Wells Fargo and Cantor Fitzgerald conferences can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1789476 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stands at 7.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.09%.

The market cap for AGTC stock reached $145.91 million, with 25.77 million shares outstanding and 22.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 380.24K shares, AGTC reached a trading volume of 1789476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock. On September 27, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AGTC shares from 5 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

How has AGTC stock performed recently?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.71. With this latest performance, AGTC shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.43. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for AGTC is now -4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC] managed to generate an average of -$23,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 373.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGTC.

Insider trade positions for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [AGTC]

There are presently around $96 million, or 76.40% of AGTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,597,119, which is approximately 264.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, holding 1,455,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.47 million in AGTC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7.11 million in AGTC stock with ownership of nearly -12.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:AGTC] by around 3,987,553 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,608,581 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,813,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,409,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGTC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,723,363 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,850,159 shares during the same period.