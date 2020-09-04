Appian Corporation [APPN] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $57

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.83%. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Survey: 84% of Global Life Sciences Leaders Involved in Digital Modernization Projects.

In a competitive market, Life Sciences corporations report increased use of automation to boost operational efficiency.

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced survey results exploring how automation is being used by global leaders in the Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical industry, revealing that the majority of respondents are engaged in digital modernization projects.

Over the last 12 months, APPN stock rose by 8.73%. The one-year Appian Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.06. The average equity rating for APPN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.05 billion, with 68.37 million shares outstanding and 37.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 723.62K shares, APPN stock reached a trading volume of 1348281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Appian Corporation [APPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPN shares is $49.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Appian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Appian Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appian Corporation is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

APPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Appian Corporation [APPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, APPN shares gained by 13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Appian Corporation [APPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.06, while it was recorded at 61.41 for the last single week of trading, and 47.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Appian Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Appian Corporation [APPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.38 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. Appian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.48.

Return on Total Capital for APPN is now -30.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, APPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appian Corporation [APPN] managed to generate an average of -$49,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Appian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

APPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Appian Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPN.

Appian Corporation [APPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,718 million, or 80.20% of APPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPN stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 8,059,473, which is approximately 6.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,750,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.5 million in APPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $204.25 million in APPN stock with ownership of nearly 8.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Appian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN] by around 3,538,212 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,229,514 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,797,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,565,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 914,703 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 855,651 shares during the same period.