Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] moved up 35.66: Why It’s Important

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.59%. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Schlumberger to Contribute North American Pressure Pumping Business to Liberty.

Supercharging Technology and Scale in North American Pressure Pumping.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) and Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) announced today an agreement for the contribution of Schlumberger’s onshore hydraulic fracturing business in the United States and Canada (“OneStim®”), including its pressure pumping, pumpdown perforating, and Permian frac sand businesses to Liberty in exchange for a 37% equity interest in the combined company. The combined company will deliver best-in-class completion services for the sustainable development of unconventional resource plays in the United States and Canada land markets.

Over the last 12 months, LBRT stock dropped by -19.28%. The one-year Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.21. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $963.55 million, with 83.29 million shares outstanding and 64.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 589.77K shares, LBRT stock reached a trading volume of 3902978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $7.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

LBRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.59. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 46.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +10.24. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now 12.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of $15,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

LBRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,071 million, or 79.90% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 34,054,996, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 34,054,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $297.98 million in LBRT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $131.51 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly -0.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 7,742,069 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 7,118,376 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 107,572,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,432,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,251,675 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,984,604 shares during the same period.