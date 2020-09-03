Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Stock trading around $44.53 per share: What’s Next?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] price plunged by -10.73 percent to reach at -$5.35. The company report on August 27, 2020 that New Data from the Interim Analysis of REGENERATE Show that OCA Helped Patients with Liver Fibrosis Due to NASH Achieve Sustained Improvement in Noninvasive Markers of Fibrosis Over Two Years of Treatment.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced additional data indicating that obeticholic acid (OCA) helped patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) achieve sustained improvements in liver biochemistry and noninvasive markers of liver fibrosis over two years of treatment. The new results based upon a post hoc review of the interim analysis data from the Phase 3 REGENERATE study are being presented at the virtual International Liver Congress™ 2020, the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL).

“The primary goal of a medicine to treat patients with advanced fibrosis due to NASH is to halt or reverse the progression to cirrhosis and its devastating complications,” said Rohit Loomba, M.D., director, U.C. San Diego NAFLD Research Center and director of hepatology at U.C. San Diego School of Medicine. “These new noninvasive data from REGENERATE provide further evidence that OCA can help patients achieve this goal. It is encouraging to see a consistent and sustained effect across multiple noninvasive tests that clinicians use in practice every day to monitor and manage their patients. The marked improvement in measurements of liver stiffness observed with OCA therapy was particularly notable. Additionally, these data give us greater confidence that OCA continues to provide meaningful and durable benefit beyond the histologic benefit already established at 18 months.”.

A sum of 1491518 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 963.41K shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $49.72 and dropped to a low of $44.2701 until finishing in the latest session at $44.53.

The one-year ICPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.21. The average equity rating for ICPT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $67.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On June 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ICPT shares from 135 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.99. With this latest performance, ICPT shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.51 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.05, while it was recorded at 48.21 for the last single week of trading, and 79.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.98 and a Gross Margin at +94.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.78.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -63.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -975.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,062.45. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$591,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

There are presently around $1,203 million, or 83.90% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,821,305, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,485,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.67 million in ICPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.21 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly 7.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 3,395,942 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 1,840,946 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 21,784,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,021,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,733,433 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 446,353 shares during the same period.