Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Revenue clocked in at $1.91 million, down -0.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] closed the trading session at $1.90 on 09/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.81, while the highest price level was $1.91. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Energy Fuels to Present at The LD 500 Conference.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), the leading uranium producer in the United States, is pleased to announce that CEO Mark S. Chalmers will be presenting at The LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM (EST).

Mr. Chalmers will provide investors with an update on the Company’s various critical mineral initiatives, including uranium production, uranium and vanadium inventories, potential U.S. government action to support U.S. uranium miners, elimination of debt, and progress on the Company’s rare earth element (“REE”) processing program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.52 percent and weekly performance of 10.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, UUUU reached to a volume of 1524066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw dropped their target price from $6.30 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on UUUU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61.

UUUU stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6932, while it was recorded at 1.8440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6194 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -691.92 and a Gross Margin at -244.91. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.54.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -26.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$530,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 23.29% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,631,261, which is approximately 9.496% of the company’s market cap and around 5.35% of the total institutional ownership; OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,223,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.92 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.96 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 1.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 3,409,254 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,226,720 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,403,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,039,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,568 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 390,339 shares during the same period.