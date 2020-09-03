Denny’s Corporation [DENN] Stock trading around $11.74 per share: What’s Next?

Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ: DENN] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.77 during the day while it closed the day at $11.74. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Denny’s Corporation Reports Results For Second Quarter 2020.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 24, 2020 and provided a business update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations.

John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Through enhanced health and safety training and protocols, Denny’s team members continue to work together to protect our guests, employees, and suppliers to serve our communities. I am especially encouraged by their willingness to pivot to new operational standards with respect to our off-premise, curbside, outdoor dining, or dine-in channels, proving that ‘We Love to Feed People’ during both good and challenging times. These actions, coupled with easing dine-in restrictions, resulted in a sequential increase in sales over the course of the second quarter. Although many states have since reinstated dine-in restrictions due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, we have not experienced a significant drop in sales. We attribute our stabilization to our dedicated Denny’s team members who are innovative and eager to adapt to their environment.”.

Denny’s Corporation stock has also gained 7.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DENN stock has declined by -6.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.01% and lost -40.92% year-on date.

The market cap for DENN stock reached $693.42 million, with 63.71 million shares outstanding and 61.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, DENN reached a trading volume of 1667700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denny’s Corporation [DENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DENN shares is $12.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Denny’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Denny’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $11, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on DENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denny’s Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85.

DENN stock trade performance evaluation

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, DENN shares gained by 42.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.90 for Denny’s Corporation [DENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 11.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.71 for the last 200 days.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denny’s Corporation [DENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.63 and a Gross Margin at +26.38. Denny’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for DENN is now 31.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 52.21. Additionally, DENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denny’s Corporation [DENN] managed to generate an average of $29,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Denny’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denny’s Corporation [DENN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denny’s Corporation posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denny’s Corporation go to 9.00%.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $528 million, or 72.90% of DENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DENN stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 5,920,447, which is approximately 3.701% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,658,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.46 million in DENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $50.44 million in DENN stock with ownership of nearly -0.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ:DENN] by around 4,944,778 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 8,251,960 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,741,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,938,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DENN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,550 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,501,301 shares during the same period.