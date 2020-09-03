Compass Point Upgrade Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] jumped around 0.27 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.51 at the close of the session, up 2.40%. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28, 2020.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results the following day, October 29, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (Conference ID: 8257159). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on KRG’s corporate website at kiterealty.com. In addition, a webcast replay of the call will be available on the corporate website.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock is now -41.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRG Stock saw the intraday high of $11.7501 and lowest of $10.9601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.77, which means current price is +67.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 596.00K shares, KRG reached a trading volume of 1154366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on KRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

How has KRG stock performed recently?

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, KRG shares gained by 18.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 13.42 for the last 200 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +31.33. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.17.

Return on Total Capital for KRG is now 0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.04. Additionally, KRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] managed to generate an average of -$4,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kite Realty Group Trust posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRG.

Insider trade positions for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

There are presently around $909 million, or 95.90% of KRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,378,590, which is approximately -1.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,230,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.28 million in KRG stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $54.64 million in KRG stock with ownership of nearly -6.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kite Realty Group Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG] by around 4,614,014 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,375,428 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 66,959,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,948,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,005,287 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,392,725 shares during the same period.