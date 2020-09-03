Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Is Currently 3.41 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] closed the trading session at $2.73 on 09/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.62, while the highest price level was $2.74.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.67 percent and weekly performance of -1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 1268573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. On October 24, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CLNE shares from 10 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CLNE stock trade performance evaluation

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.82.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now 2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.83. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of $49,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $159 million, or 29.80% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,033,240, which is approximately -0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,626,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.28 million in CLNE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $21.57 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -12.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 4,733,805 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,596,130 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 49,993,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,323,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,250,554 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 674,843 shares during the same period.