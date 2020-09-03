Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $62

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] plunged by -$3.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $42.74 during the day while it closed the day at $39.00. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Arrowhead Presents Positive New Phase 1/2 Clinical Data on Cardiometabolic Candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 at European Society of Cardiology Congress 2020.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced the presentation of positive new Phase 1/2 clinical data on two RNAi-based cardiometabolic candidates, ARO-APOC3 targeting apolipoprotein C-III (APOC3) being developed as a treatment for patients with hypertriglyceridemia, and ARO-ANG3 targeting angiopoietin like protein 3 (ANGPTL3) being developed as a treatment for mixed dyslipidemias. The data were presented in back-to-back oral presentations at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2020.

Javier San Martin, M.D., chief medical officer at Arrowhead, said: “These positive results from the healthy volunteer, repeat-dose portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical studies of our cardiometabolic candidates, ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3, strongly support our plans to rapidly advance both drug candidates into later stage development. Both RNAi-based investigational therapies demonstrated three important characteristics: First, they had favorable safety and tolerability profiles, consistent with our other TRiM™-enabled candidates; second, they achieved high levels of pharmacologic activity against their respective targets, with a long duration of effect that may enable an attractive and convenient dosing interval of once every 4 or 6 months; and third, inhibition of the targets led to favorable improvements in multiple lipid parameters. These are precisely the traits we were looking for and further support our belief that RNAi is the optimal mechanism to inhibit APOC3 and ANGPTL3. We are excited about the promise of ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 as potential new treatment options for large populations of currently underserved patients with cardiovascular disease risk from hypertriglyceridemia and mixed dyslipidemias. We also look forward to presenting additional data from studies in various patient populations at the National Lipid Association and American Heart Association meetings later this year.”.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -9.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARWR stock has inclined by 21.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.61% and lost -38.51% year-on date.

The market cap for ARWR stock reached $3.98 billion, with 101.84 million shares outstanding and 99.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ARWR reached a trading volume of 1494205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARWR shares is $64.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $60, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on ARWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

ARWR stock trade performance evaluation

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.99. With this latest performance, ARWR shares dropped by -12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.16, while it was recorded at 41.48 for the last single week of trading, and 43.14 for the last 200 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.27.

Return on Total Capital for ARWR is now 35.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] managed to generate an average of $507,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 341.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.33%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,691 million, or 67.70% of ARWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,954,928, which is approximately 4.21% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,719,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $379.06 million in ARWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $190.77 million in ARWR stock with ownership of nearly 13.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR] by around 8,181,561 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 4,668,077 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 56,157,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,006,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARWR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,136,194 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,749,588 shares during the same period.