XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] Stock trading around $2.06 per share: What’s Next?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -37.58%. The company report on August 26, 2020 that XpresSpa Group Announces $35.3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several healthcare-focused and other institutional investors to purchase 11,216,932 of its shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 11,216,932 shares of common stock, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $3.15. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.02 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire 24 months from the issue date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, XSPA stock dropped by -50.95%.

The market cap for the stock reached $119.75 million, with 56.78 million shares outstanding and 56.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.47M shares, XSPA stock reached a trading volume of 9691067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for XpresSpa Group Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for XSPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

XSPA Stock Performance Analysis:

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.58. With this latest performance, XSPA shares dropped by -54.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XSPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XpresSpa Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.16 and a Gross Margin at +9.35. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.75.

Return on Total Capital for XSPA is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -293.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,480.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.57. Additionally, XSPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] managed to generate an average of -$29,152 per employee.XpresSpa Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

XSPA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. posted -25.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XSPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XpresSpa Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.90% of XSPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XSPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 387,032, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 338,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in XSPA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.36 million in XSPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XpresSpa Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] by around 1,720,887 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 316,956 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 172,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,865,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XSPA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,230,869 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 249,872 shares during the same period.