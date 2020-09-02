William Blair lifts Lemonade Inc. [LMND] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.90%.

The one-year Lemonade Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.73. The average equity rating for LMND stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.19 billion, with 56.78 million shares outstanding and 48.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, LMND stock reached a trading volume of 1302116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lemonade Inc. [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.36.

LMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND] while it was recorded at 58.52 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lemonade Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.33. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -54.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$388,889 per employee.