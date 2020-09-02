why Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.40

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] price surged by 15.52 percent to reach at $5.19. The company report on August 21, 2020 that Renewable Energy Group to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its management team is scheduled to attend the following upcoming investor conferences:.

About Renewable Energy Group.

A sum of 1571783 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 695.77K shares. Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $39.04 and dropped to a low of $35.09 until finishing in the latest session at $38.62.

The one-year REGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.82. The average equity rating for REGI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $49.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $70, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on REGI stock. On December 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for REGI shares from 31 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

REGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, REGI shares gained by 35.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.86 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.00, while it was recorded at 36.05 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Renewable Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +21.16. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Total Capital for REGI is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.00. Additionally, REGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] managed to generate an average of $459,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

REGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,496 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,335,373, which is approximately 2.688% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,661,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.42 million in REGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $118.32 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly 12.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 5,809,472 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 6,649,988 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 26,266,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,725,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,444,536 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,172,312 shares during the same period.