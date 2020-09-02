why Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $70.58

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] traded at a low on 08/31/20, posting a -1.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.47. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Emerson Expands Commitment to Advanced Software Solutions with Agreement to Purchase Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI Inc.).

Leading software provides real-time management and optimization across the smart grid.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has agreed to acquire Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI Inc.) for $1.6 billion in an all cash transaction. OSI Inc. is a leading operations technology software provider that broadens and complements Emerson’s robust software portfolio and ability to help customers in the global power industry, as well as other end markets, in their quest to transform and digitize operations to more seamlessly incorporate renewable energy sources and improve energy efficiency and reliability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2385742 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emerson Electric Co. stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.16%.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $40.89 billion, with 596.90 million shares outstanding and 593.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 2385742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $70.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $66, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.59, while it was recorded at 69.95 for the last single week of trading, and 64.30 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +41.30. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.55.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 22.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.49. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 0.99%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $30,745 million, or 75.40% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,413,180, which is approximately 4.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,978,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.99 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 2.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 608 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 32,940,079 shares. Additionally, 683 investors decreased positions by around 26,798,356 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 382,821,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,560,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,492,887 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,577,658 shares during the same period.