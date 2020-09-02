why Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.75

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] slipped around -0.39 points on Monday, while shares priced at $61.25 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on August 31, 2020 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PPC, PLAN and PROG.

Anaplan Inc. stock is now 16.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAN Stock saw the intraday high of $62.3183 and lowest of $61.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.71, which means current price is +135.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 2079432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $63.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $45, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on PLAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has PLAN stock performed recently?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.92. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 34.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.04 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.36, while it was recorded at 58.15 for the last single week of trading, and 47.20 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

Insider trade positions for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

There are presently around $8,010 million, or 98.70% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,371,518, which is approximately 20.204% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,632,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.72 million in PLAN stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $416.56 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 37,285,849 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 28,009,713 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 65,485,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,781,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,616,171 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,984,807 shares during the same period.