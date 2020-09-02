VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Is Currently -10.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] loss -10.56% or -0.45 points to close at $3.81 with a heavy trading volume of 12965914 shares. The company report on August 31, 2020 that VBI Vaccines Presents Phase 3 Sci-B-Vac® Data at EASL 2020.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced the presentation of two abstracts featuring data from the Phase 3 program evaluating Sci-B-Vac®, the company’s tri-antigenic prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine, in a late-breaker oral presentation and a poster presentation at The Digital International Liver CongressTM 2020 (ILC), the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), which took place on August 27-29, 2020.

Late-Breaker Oral Presentation.

It opened the trading session at $4.06, the shares rose to $4.21 and dropped to $3.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VBIV points out that the company has recorded 170.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -710.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.67M shares, VBIV reached to a volume of 12965914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2019, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 483.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94.

Trading performance analysis for VBIV stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.34. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 536.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2075.96 and a Gross Margin at -310.09. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2467.94.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -42.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.47. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$438,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

An analysis of insider ownership at VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

There are presently around $375 million, or 44.45% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 19.784% of the company’s market cap and around 5.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,076,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.82 million in VBIV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.09 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly 89.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 23,396,297 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,996,112 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 72,141,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,533,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,098,311 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 464,447 shares during the same period.