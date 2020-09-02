Wednesday, September 2, 2020
type here...
Industry

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] Stock trading around $14.86 per share: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Finance

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] Is Currently -0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. loss -0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $6.30 price per share at the time. The company report...
Read more
Finance

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] moved down -5.39: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
BIO-key International Inc. slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.62 at the close of the session, down -5.39%. The...
Read more
Industry

Berenberg slashes price target on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. price plunged by -3.25 percent to reach at -$1.91. The company report on August 5, 2020 that /C O...
Read more
Market

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] moved down -0.47: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Synthetic Biologics Inc. plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.68 during the day while...
Read more

Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE: SRG] traded at a high on 09/01/20, posting a 5.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.86. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Seritage Growth Properties Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results.

– Provides COVID-19 Business Update –.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) (the “Company”), a national owner of 199 retail and mixed-use properties totaling approximately 31.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”), today reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and provided a business update in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1474340 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seritage Growth Properties stands at 7.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.17%.

The market cap for SRG stock reached $557.70 million, with 38.63 million shares outstanding and 29.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, SRG reached a trading volume of 1474340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Seritage Growth Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seritage Growth Properties is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

How has SRG stock performed recently?

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, SRG shares gained by 60.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 13.81 for the last single week of trading, and 21.68 for the last 200 days.

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.42 and a Gross Margin at -9.91. Seritage Growth Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.33.

Return on Total Capital for SRG is now -5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.55. Additionally, SRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] managed to generate an average of -$771,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Insider trade positions for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]

There are presently around $530 million, or 96.70% of SRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRG stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,855,221, which is approximately 11.886% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; DALAL STREET, LLC, holding 4,733,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.33 million in SRG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.59 million in SRG stock with ownership of nearly -5.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seritage Growth Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE:SRG] by around 7,843,009 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 8,178,996 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,671,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,693,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,973,450 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,079,096 shares during the same period.

Previous articleQuidel Corporation [QDEL] gain 111.08% so far this year. What now?
Next articleSynthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] moved down -0.47: Why It’s Important

More articles

Industry

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is 308.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.22 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The...
Read more
Industry

Piper Sandler slashes price target on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. slipped around -5.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $42.41 at the close of the session, down -12.09%....
Read more
Industry

For Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS], Aegis Capital sees a rise to $14. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
Document Security Systems Inc. traded at a high on 09/01/20, posting a 11.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.10....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Canaccord Genuity Downgrade Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Abraxas Recommences Strategic...
Read more
Companies

Piper Sandler slashes price target on NantKwest Inc. [NK] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
NantKwest Inc. loss -8.63% or -0.63 points to close at $6.67 with a heavy trading volume of 1320929 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Market

The Benchmark Company lifts Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Chembio Diagnostics Inc. closed the trading session at $3.90 on 09/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.82,...
Read more
Industry

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is 308.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.22 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The...
Read more
Finance

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] Revenue clocked in at $246.30 million, up 375.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Fastly Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Canaccord Genuity Downgrade Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Abraxas Recommences Strategic...
Read more
Companies

Piper Sandler slashes price target on NantKwest Inc. [NK] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
NantKwest Inc. loss -8.63% or -0.63 points to close at $6.67 with a heavy trading volume of 1320929 shares. The company report on...
Read more

Popular Category