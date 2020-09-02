Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] moved down -2.93: Why It’s Important

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] closed the trading session at $91.08 on 08/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.03, while the highest price level was $93.48. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Ross Stores Reports Second Quarter Results.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) today reported its 2020 second quarter and first half financial results. Both sales and earnings for these periods reflect the COVID-19 related closures of all Ross Dress for Less® and dd’s DISCOUNTS® locations that began on March 20th and continued through a portion of the second quarter. The Company began a phased process of reopening its stores on May 14th, with the vast majority of its retail locations open and operating by the end of June.

For the 13 weeks ended August 1, 2020, the Company reported earnings per share of $0.06 on net income of $22.0 million. This compares to net income of $413 million or earnings per share of $1.14 last year. Total sales for the period were $2.7 billion, down from $4.0 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Comparable store sales were down 12% for reopened stores from the date of their reopening to the end of the fiscal quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.77 percent and weekly performance of 1.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, ROST reached to a volume of 2057938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $104.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ROST shares from 100 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 25.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ROST stock trade performance evaluation

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, ROST shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.40, while it was recorded at 91.38 for the last single week of trading, and 99.00 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.07. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.36.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.83. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $17,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 4.97%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,045 million, or 89.00% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,696,538, which is approximately 35.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,225,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.57 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 10.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 34,240,030 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 34,350,470 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 239,322,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,913,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,288,545 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 6,452,564 shares during the same period.