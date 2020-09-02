Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is 119.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.15 during the day while it closed the day at $1.13. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Remark AI’s Research and Development Team Led by Dr. Xiaoyun Yang Wins Three Champion Awards at ECCV 2020.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, today announced that Remark AI’s engineering team won three out of five Championships in the Visual Object Tracking category at the 16th European Conference on Computer Vision (“ECCV 2020”).

Remark AI won the championship in the Long-term tracking challenge (VOT-LT2020), the Short-term real-time tracking challenge (VOT-RT2020) and the Color and Depth long-term tracking challenge (VOT-RGBD2020). “We are proud of what we accomplished at ECCV as it reinforces that our AI products and services are based on some of the highest-quality AI software available,” said Kai-Shing Tao, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MARK stock has declined by -62.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 134.93% and gained 119.42% year-on date.

The market cap for MARK stock reached $108.34 million, with 89.26 million shares outstanding and 81.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.59M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 2382136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.28.

MARK stock trade performance evaluation

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, MARK shares dropped by -22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.70 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6094, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0706 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -403.03 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -458.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$287,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 10.00% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,733,300, which is approximately 73.297% of the company’s market cap and around 26.23% of the total institutional ownership; SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/, holding 1,509,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 million in MARK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.34 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 7144.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 5,769,055 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 3,002,740 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 77,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,849,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,333,925 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,310,411 shares during the same period.