Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] Revenue clocked in at $1.41 billion, down -23.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: RRR] price surged by 7.82 percent to reach at $1.33. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Station Casinos offers “Cashless Gaming” with “PlayOn” at Las Vegas Properties.

Automated Cashless Systems, Inc. (“ACS PlayOn®”) and Station Casinos LLC (“Station Casinos”), a consolidated subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) announce that following the successful field trial at Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, the companies have agreed to roll out the PlayOn Cashless Table Game Solution (“PlayOn”) across the Station Casinos network of properties in Las Vegas.

PlayOn is a cashless payments technology that allows players to purchase casino chips using their debit card at the game. .

A sum of 1598256 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.53M shares. Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $18.47 and dropped to a low of $16.82 until finishing in the latest session at $18.41.

The one-year RRR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.7. The average equity rating for RRR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRR shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Red Rock Resorts Inc. stock. On June 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RRR shares from 31 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Rock Resorts Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

RRR Stock Performance Analysis:

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, RRR shares gained by 57.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.73 for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 17.72 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Red Rock Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +36.86. Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.18.

Return on Total Capital for RRR is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 608.65. Additionally, RRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 601.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] managed to generate an average of -$239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RRR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Red Rock Resorts Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -246.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRR.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,110 million, or 87.30% of RRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRR stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 6,820,926, which is approximately -37.427% of the company’s market cap and around 3.96% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 6,710,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.54 million in RRR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $113.4 million in RRR stock with ownership of nearly -2.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Rock Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:RRR] by around 13,669,866 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 20,243,116 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 26,400,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,312,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,252,821 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,128,737 shares during the same period.