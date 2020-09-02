QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] Stock trading around $1.27 per share: What’s Next?

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.93%. The company report on August 31, 2020 that QEP Resources Issues Notice of Redemption for its 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2021.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) (QEP or the Company) today announced that it has issued a notice (the “Redemption Notice”) to holders of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) of QEP’s intent to redeem all of the outstanding 2021 Notes on or around September 30, 2020.

The redemption price for the 2021 Notes will be calculated pursuant to the formula set forth in the indenture governing the 2021 Notes.

Over the last 12 months, QEP stock dropped by -64.02%. The average equity rating for QEP stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $294.08 million, with 242.30 million shares outstanding and 219.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, QEP stock reached a trading volume of 2881373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

QEP Stock Performance Analysis:

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, QEP shares dropped by -7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4054, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9252 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QEP Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

QEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $207 million, or 65.40% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,198,889, which is approximately -33.234% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,137,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.57 million in QEP stocks shares; and ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., currently with $14.86 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 27,974,010 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 94,579,225 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 40,205,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,758,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,357,062 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,732,206 shares during the same period.