Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] Is Currently -14.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] slipped around -0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.93 at the close of the session, down -14.07%. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Predictive Oncology Inc to Present at LD Micro’s “LD 500” Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 3:40 PM Eastern Time.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced that management, will present at the LD Micro’s “LD 500” Virtual Investor Conference, on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 3:40 PM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36691. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

Predictive Oncology Inc. stock is now -64.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POAI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.07 and lowest of $0.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.25, which means current price is +10.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 961.22K shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 1883092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has POAI stock performed recently?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.36. With this latest performance, POAI shares dropped by -40.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.50 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4981, while it was recorded at 1.0916 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9993 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1373.71.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -149.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -335.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.20. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$605,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.20% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 484,624, which is approximately 86.394% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 223,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in POAI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.17 million in POAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 761,737 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,755 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 301,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,065,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 493,047 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 926 shares during the same period.