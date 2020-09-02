Piper Sandler slashes price target on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] – find out why.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] slipped around -5.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $42.41 at the close of the session, down -12.09%. The company report on August 31, 2020 that LD Micro: 360 Companies – Set to Present this Week.

LD Micro today announced the final list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.

Registration details and the company schedule can be seen here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is now 290.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCT Stock saw the intraday high of $48.24 and lowest of $41.6506 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.24, which means current price is +398.35% above from all time high which was touched on 08/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 807.12K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 1226513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53.

How has ARCT stock performed recently?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.33. With this latest performance, ARCT shares dropped by -21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.74, while it was recorded at 50.93 for the last single week of trading, and 28.24 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings analysis for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

Insider trade positions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

There are presently around $549 million, or 52.70% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,918,835, which is approximately 22.652% of the company’s market cap and around 19.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 963,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.86 million in ARCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.94 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 506.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 9,044,502 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 829,912 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,075,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,950,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,798,407 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 155,646 shares during the same period.