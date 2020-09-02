Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] Revenue clocked in at $215.80 million, down -93.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE: PACD] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.2556 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Pacific Drilling Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Results; Pacific Sharav Awarded a New 10-Well Contract in U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (“Pacific Drilling” or the “Company”) today reported results for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss for second-quarter 2020 was $87.4 million or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $61.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share in first-quarter 2020.

Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford commented, “In the second quarter, our crews and leadership continued to exemplify our commitment to safe and efficient operations, including adopting measures to manage risks associated with COVID-19 transmission, delivering exceptional results for our clients, efficiently preserving the value of our assets and significantly reducing overhead costs.”.

Pacific Drilling S.A. stock has also loss -0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACD stock has declined by -40.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.14% and lost -93.92% year-on date.

The market cap for PACD stock reached $17.97 million, with 75.20 million shares outstanding and 70.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, PACD reached a trading volume of 4590269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pacific Drilling S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Drilling S.A. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

PACD stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, PACD shares dropped by -43.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.45 for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4123, while it was recorded at 0.2568 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3322 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.00 and a Gross Margin at -83.34. Pacific Drilling S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -242.18.

Return on Total Capital for PACD is now -9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.46. Additionally, PACD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] managed to generate an average of -$729,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Pacific Drilling S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Drilling S.A. posted -1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Drilling S.A. go to 32.10%.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.60% of PACD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,835,393, which is approximately -10.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 501,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in PACD stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $0.1 million in PACD stock with ownership of nearly -94.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Drilling S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD] by around 1,379,341 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 57,138,915 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 51,682,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,836,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 698,302 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 46,833,803 shares during the same period.