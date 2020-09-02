Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $9

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OTLK] loss -6.08% on the last trading session, reaching $0.62 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Outlook Therapeutics Reports Topline Results and Positive Proof-of-Concept for ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) from NORSE 1.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced topline results demonstrating anticipated safety and efficacy and positive proof-of-concept of ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) from its NORSE 1 clinical study, the first of two registration clinical trials. ONS-5010 is the first injectable ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of wet AMD under a new Biologics License Application (BLA).

“Although a small study, we are excited to see that both the efficacy signals that we anticipated in NORSE 1 for an ophthalmic bevacizumab as well as the clinical safety data are consistent with previously published results for ophthalmic bevacizumab,” stated Mark Humayun, MD, PhD, Medical Advisor to Outlook Therapeutics. “We are looking forward to seeing the results of the NORSE 2 pivotal trial in the third quarter of 2021. If ONS-5010 is approved to treat wet AMD and other retinal diseases, it will be a significant development in the practice of ophthalmology. Bevacizumab is a well understood anti-VEGF therapy that is already widely used, and ONS-5010, if approved, will be a valuable, FDA-approved treatment option across the spectrum of retinal care.”.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. represents 90.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $82.44 million with the latest information. OTLK stock price has been found in the range of $0.58 to $0.634.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, OTLK reached a trading volume of 4110068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for OTLK stock

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.57. With this latest performance, OTLK shares dropped by -55.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.97 for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3213, while it was recorded at 0.6967 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9877 for the last 200 days.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -301.29. Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -424.56.

Additionally, OTLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 357.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] managed to generate an average of -$2,470,368 per employee.Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTLK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of OTLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTLK stocks are: LVW ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 675,165, which is approximately 54.604% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 536,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in OTLK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $74000.0 in OTLK stock with ownership of nearly 77.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OTLK] by around 501,203 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 4,830,269 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,608,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,723,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTLK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,070 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,830,268 shares during the same period.