Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] is -16.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] loss -2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $0.38 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Nxt-ID, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast to Discuss the Financial Results for the Six and Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and to Provide a General Corporate Update.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD), a provider of healthcare devices and services, announces results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights and results from the second quarter included:.

Nxt-ID Inc. represents 30.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.10 million with the latest information. NXTD stock price has been found in the range of $0.35 to $0.3898.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, NXTD reached a trading volume of 1920662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for NXTD stock

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, NXTD shares dropped by -43.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4874, while it was recorded at 0.4035 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4352 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +70.06. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.82.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.78. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$78,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nxt-ID Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]

There are presently around $0 million, or 16.10% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 270,246, which is approximately -49.355% of the company’s market cap and around 20.72% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 155,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in NXTD stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $26000.0 in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 2301.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 201,997 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 2,802,781 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,252,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,102 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,521,225 shares during the same period.