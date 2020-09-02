NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] Stock trading around $2.52 per share: What’s Next?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.26%. The company report on September 1, 2020 that NexTier to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) (“NexTier” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its management team plan to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Over the last 12 months, NEX stock dropped by -51.16%. The one-year NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.8. The average equity rating for NEX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $518.44 million, with 213.76 million shares outstanding and 207.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, NEX stock reached a trading volume of 1108857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEX shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

NEX Stock Performance Analysis:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, NEX shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NEX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $481 million, or 90.80% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 40,083,179, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,789,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.39 million in NEX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.83 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly -0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 15,932,338 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 19,978,960 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 154,805,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,716,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,206,061 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 9,243,780 shares during the same period.