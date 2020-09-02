Market cap of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] reaches 46.12M – now what?

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNSS] traded at a low on 09/01/20, posting a -3.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.27. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights.

Sunesis to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSS) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $6.3 million. As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $23.2 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company raised approximately $12.6 million in net proceeds from an underwritten public offering of its common stock and repaid its outstanding debt.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11246330 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.32%.

The market cap for SNSS stock reached $46.12 million, with 111.42 million shares outstanding and 65.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.06M shares, SNSS reached a trading volume of 11246330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69.

How has SNSS stock performed recently?

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, SNSS shares dropped by -10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.13 for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3010, while it was recorded at 0.2816 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4499 for the last 200 days.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1123.40. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1125.42.

Return on Total Capital for SNSS is now -103.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -146.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.81. Additionally, SNSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] managed to generate an average of -$972,083 per employee.Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNSS.

Insider trade positions for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]

There are presently around $10 million, or 24.60% of SNSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNSS stocks are: AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 10,100,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,566,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 million in SNSS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.13 million in SNSS stock with ownership of nearly -1.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNSS] by around 722,066 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 30,398,753 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,669,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,790,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNSS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,375 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 26,123,307 shares during the same period.