Market cap of Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] reaches 21.71M – now what?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE: RMED] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, down -7.18%. The company report on August 31, 2020 that LD Micro – 360 Companies Set to Present – this Week.

LD Micro today announced the final list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.

Registration details and the company schedule can be seen here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock is now -72.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMED Stock saw the intraday high of $0.332 and lowest of $0.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.69, which means current price is +13.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 4366040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]?

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has RMED stock performed recently?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.91. With this latest performance, RMED shares gained by 8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3866, while it was recorded at 0.3324 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0199 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -801.92 and a Gross Margin at -22.93. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -791.18.

Return on Total Capital for RMED is now -110.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, RMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] managed to generate an average of -$720,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMED.

Insider trade positions for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.80% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 867,886, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALETHEA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 525,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in RMED stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $0.16 million in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 26.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE:RMED] by around 2,284,386 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 76,263 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,851,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,212,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,112,564 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 56,883 shares during the same period.