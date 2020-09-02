Market cap of LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] reaches 9.56M – now what?

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] loss -4.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.63 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2020 that LM Funding Announces Contracts with New Associations.

Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) (“LM Funding” “LMFA” or “Company”), a technology-based specialty finance company, today announced contracting with two additional South Florida condominium owners associations to provide funding for potential budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic driven economic downturn. These new contracts add 8,000 doors to the Company’s total door count for Associations under contract with active accounts to approximately 33,000.

“We continue to expect overall delinquency rates in community associations and the demand for our funding products to track unemployment”, said LMFA’s Chief Executive Officer Bruce M. Rodgers. “The pandemic caused economic downturn has resulted in May 2020 U.S. unemployment of 13.3%. We experienced our most profitable years following the 2008 financial downturn when unemployment increased in 2009 to 2013 from a low of 7.8% to a high of 9.8%. We entered that business cycle as a start up company with limited access to capital and unproven operating systems. We believe the lessons learned from the last cycle will scale well in the current economic environment.”.

LM Funding America Inc. represents 14.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.56 million with the latest information. LMFA stock price has been found in the range of $0.6065 to $0.655.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, LMFA reached a trading volume of 1022631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for LMFA stock

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.62. With this latest performance, LMFA shares dropped by -51.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.01 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2401, while it was recorded at 0.6587 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9166 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.00 and a Gross Margin at +79.28. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.32.

Return on Total Capital for LMFA is now -20.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.75. Additionally, LMFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] managed to generate an average of -$333,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 30,394, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 25,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in LMFA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14000.0 in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 47,079 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 6,126 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 44,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,079 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6 shares during the same period.