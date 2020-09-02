Market cap of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] reaches 1.87B – now what?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] loss -4.84% or -0.58 points to close at $11.41 with a heavy trading volume of 9038629 shares.

It opened the trading session at $11.60, the shares rose to $12.0699 and dropped to $11.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INO points out that the company has recorded 42.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -497.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.67M shares, INO reached to a volume of 9038629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On June 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INO shares from 19 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 693.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for INO stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -44.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 451.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.31 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.27, while it was recorded at 12.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.48 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2855.31. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2902.75.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -122.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -127.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -264.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,896.79. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,836.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$615,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $646 million, or 34.10% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,783,674, which is approximately 59.772% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,585,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.37 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $80.65 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 307.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 26,139,582 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 13,566,114 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,891,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,597,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,931,571 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,227,829 shares during the same period.