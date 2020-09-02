Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 172.07M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] loss -2.26% or -0.07 points to close at $3.03 with a heavy trading volume of 6680984 shares. The company report on September 1, 2020 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Matt Martin as New Vice President of Operations.

Led Spirt AeroSystems’ Airbus Programs, Hawker Beechcraft’s JPATS Program and Held Senior Leadership Roles on Key Boeing Development Programs.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of advanced UAVs and aerial imagery, data collection and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of aerospace industry veteran Matt Martin as new Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. Reporting directly to the Company’s CEO J. Michael Drozd, Martin will oversee all aspects of AgEagle’s fully integrated drone and subcomponent manufacturing, assembly, design, engineering and testing operations to be based in AgEagle’s newly leased facility in Wichita, Kansas.

It opened the trading session at $3.14, the shares rose to $3.14 and dropped to $2.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAVS points out that the company has recorded 588.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1494.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.05M shares, UAVS reached to a volume of 6680984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 286.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for UAVS stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.73. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 588.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 944.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 1.17 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.70% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 163,867, which is approximately 915.726% of the company’s market cap and around 54.95% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in UAVS stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $0.12 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 305,723 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 41,492 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 35,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,674 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 41,492 shares during the same period.