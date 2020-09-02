Market Analysts see Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN] falling to $1. Time to buy?

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MGEN] traded at a low on 09/01/20, posting a -6.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.87. The company report on August 20, 2020 that miRagen Announces Results of Meeting With FDA Regarding the Design of Pivotal Trial for Cobomarsen in ATLL.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs, today announced that the company held a Type C meeting with the FDA Office of Oncologic Diseases on August 11, 2020 to discuss miRagen’s future clinical development plans for cobomarsen for the potential treatment of Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma (ATLL).

“We received clear guidance from the FDA on a potential path to registration in this ultra rare indication based upon a small randomized controlled trial with a primary endpoint of progression free survival that is appropriate for a maintenance therapy. With additional cobomarsen data from the ongoing Phase 2 SOLAR trial in Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) patients expected before the end of the year, we will be able to determine next steps for this program, which may include seeking a partner for the late-stage development and potential commercialization of cobomarsen in miR-155 elevated cancers including CTCL and ATLL” said William S. Marshall, Ph.D., miRagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1290027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.71%.

The market cap for MGEN stock reached $50.60 million, with 56.61 million shares outstanding and 53.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, MGEN reached a trading volume of 1290027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on MGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.70. With this latest performance, MGEN shares dropped by -24.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0639, while it was recorded at 0.9320 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8052 for the last 200 days.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -941.02. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -938.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGEN is now -97.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.71. Additionally, MGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN] managed to generate an average of -$910,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 67.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGEN.

Insider trade positions for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 19.10% of MGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,888,656, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ADVISORS, INC., holding 3,142,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 million in MGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.38 million in MGEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Miragen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MGEN] by around 395,302 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 972,077 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,461,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,829,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGEN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,388 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 876,019 shares during the same period.