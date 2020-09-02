Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] moved up 9.00: Why It’s Important

Kirkland’s Inc. [NASDAQ: KIRK] jumped around 0.78 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.45 at the close of the session, up 9.00%. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Kirkland’s Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2020 Earnings.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today announced it will issue its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, September 3, 2020, and will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (412) 542-4163. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, September 10, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10147185.

A live webcast of Kirkland’s quarterly conference call will be available online on the Company’s Investor Relations Page on September 3, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

Kirkland’s Inc. stock is now 662.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIRK Stock saw the intraday high of $9.82 and lowest of $8.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.58, which means current price is +1,587.50% above from all time high which was touched on 08/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, KIRK reached a trading volume of 4838676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Kirkland’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Kirkland’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $12.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on KIRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirkland’s Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

How has KIRK stock performed recently?

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, KIRK shares gained by 51.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 615.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 575.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.23 and a Gross Margin at +6.89. Kirkland’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.82.

Return on Total Capital for KIRK is now -13.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.42. Additionally, KIRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 254.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] managed to generate an average of -$7,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 287.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Kirkland’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kirkland’s Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kirkland’s Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]

There are presently around $53 million, or 40.40% of KIRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIRK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,121,900, which is approximately 8.711% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,083,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.23 million in KIRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.22 million in KIRK stock with ownership of nearly -6.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kirkland’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Kirkland’s Inc. [NASDAQ:KIRK] by around 2,079,182 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,370,004 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,186,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,635,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIRK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,846,492 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 569,698 shares during the same period.